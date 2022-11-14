Chanel West Coast Pours Her Heart out After Welcoming Baby Girl: 'My Whole World'

Chanel West Coast shared a heartwarming post after welcoming her baby girl earlier this month. Bowie Breeze Fenison was born on Nov. 2 at 10:22 a.m. and her entrance into the world was not easy. The Ridiculousness star, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, called Bowie the "chillest baby ever" and her "whole world."

Chanel shared Bowie's name on Nov. 9, which marked her daughter's one-week birthday. In the caption, Chanel revealed that she needed a C-section to deliver Bowie, which was "so scary, but it was also the best day of my life." Bowie, whom she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison, is "healthy and happy."

"She is my whole world now and I feel so complete with her and her daddy by my side," Chanel continued. "I can't explain how amazing giving birth to a little human is but it's the most fulfilling and rewarding experience I've ever had. I've def lost some sleep already lol but I would stay awake til I die for this little one."

Bowie is "absolutely perfect," Chanel wrote, adding that she and Fenison are both "infatuated" with their daughter. "My life has been pretty crazy and I've been through a lot of crap that most would break from, but I see now that God had bigger and better plans for me and was putting me through so much to make me stronger for my future and for my daughter," she continued. "God has a plan for all of us, and this was his plan for me."

Chanel believes that her whole life has led to this moment in her life with Bowie. "With you, by my side, I feel like I can do anything, and everything I do is all for you," she wrote. "I love you so much [Bowie] and I promise to give you my all and be the best mommy in the world to you!"

Fenison and Chanel also created an Instagram page for their daughter. On Nov. 8, they shared an adorable picture of Fenison holding Bowie upright. "Hello, world! Welcome to my Instagram," Bowie's parents wrote for her. Chanel and Fenison also shared more photos of Bowie with Us Weekly last week.

Chanel, 34, and Fenison began dating earlier this year. They have known each other for a while, but their relationship turned romantic after Fenison appeared in her "Vinyl" music video. Fenison is a model and real estate agent. He also appeared in Hailee Steinfeld's "Let Me Go" music video in 2017.

"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," Chanel recently told E! News. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."