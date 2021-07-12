Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Her Hands Dirty for Striking Renovation With Property Brothers in 'Celebrity IOU' Sneak Peek

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving back to one of the most important people in her life thanks to the Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. In a sneak peek of Monday night’s all-new episode of Celebrity IOU for PopCulture.com airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, Paltrow is giving back to someone who has not just been a longtime friend, but her right-hand and guardian angel, Kevin. Between starring in movies and building a business empire with goop, Paltrow is getting her hands dirty for the stunning renovation overhaul that will have viewers no doubt tearing up.

In the episode, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Forever Home Update” airing Monday night, the Academy Award-winning actress will break through walls, rip out old fixtures and bare her whole heart for a renovation to honor Kevin. In a press release from the network, the CEO of goop and the bestselling author admits she’s ready to share her sharp eye for design alongside the Scott brothers to surprise her friend and update features across the kitchen, living area and loft space before he moves into his newly purchased Southern California condo.

Expressing her gratitude by tag-teaming with Drew and Jonathan to renovate Kevin’s very dated home, Paltrow admits it’s the best way she can pay tribute to his care over the years. “Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life, and I trust him with everything. He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person, and he’s always taking care of other people,” Paltrow said in a press release from HGTV. “Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin. He’s my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade-plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him.”

In the clip for Celebrity IOU, also streaming on discovery+, the renovation proves to be a bit challenging for Paltrow who let out a few screams during the demo. “What would Kevin think right now if he showed up and realized you took a sledgehammer and just went nuts on his place?” Jonathan asks as Paltrow replies swiftly, “I think he’d be impressed.” Drew chimed in asking what would happen if Kevin actually liked the kitchen to which Paltrow replies, “Then f—.” Sharing how she was afraid of the noise and everything was outside her element, they reveal she did an amazing job and game for any task they gave her.

