Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Trolls Her During Goop TikTok Takeover

Gwyneth Paltrow is mom to two teenagers, 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses, and as a result, is made fun of by her kids on a consistent basis. Over the weekend, Apple showed off her impressive trolling skills when she participated in a TikTok for her mom's brand, Goop, expertly shading Paltrow's morning routine in a video to help promote Goop's new Glow Lotion.

Featuring the caption, "when you get roasted by your gen z daughter," the video began with footage of Paltrow mixing powder in a glass of water. "So first, my mom drinks her GoopGlow Superpowder — and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," Apple says. "I suppose the GoopGlow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently." Paltrow then heads to the bathroom for her skincare routine, which, according to her daughter, is lengthy. "It's 8 a.m., and she's been doing this since 7 a.m.," Apple shares. "She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin."

"Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs," the teen continues as Paltrow uses a laptop. "And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina. Yeah, that's my mom's morning routine!" Goop has recently become infamous for said candles, and Paltrow told Elle magazine in September 2020 that there's an important reason behind them.

"It's all part of the crumbling patriarchy. You have to push, you have to go too far. You have to have a 'WAP’ song or a ‘Smells Like My Vagina’ candle," she explained, citing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's recent hit. "So people are like, ‘What is this?’ And they freak out. And then the center moves a little bit more this way. It's a process that happens over time. But women, especially my generation, and my mother's generation, we were raised to feel so uncomfortable with ourselves and it's bulls—. It's not cool. We have to be integrated and love ourselves, love every part and integrate all of the parts of ourselves."

The Oscar winner told Adobe's Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes in October that Apple's generation is helping to progress social change. "When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," she said, adding, "It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too.' I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."