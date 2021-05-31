'Celebrity Dating Game' Lineup Revealed

✖

A whole new host of single celebrities are looking for love on ABC's upcoming The Celebrity Dating Game, premiering Monday, June 14. The new dating series, based on the original Dating Game, is hosted by New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel and Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton, and will follow two celebs every week as they ask three potential suitors questions to determine if they'd be a match.

The twist? The suitors won't know the identity of the celebrities they're answering questions from. They will have a chance to guess, however, as Bolton will be offering clues as to who they are via song. Entertainment Weekly unveiled the lineup of celebrities who will be appearing on the series first season, including Blossom star Joey Lawrence, comedian Margaret Cho, and actor/model Tyson Beckford. Other celebrity singles getting ready to drill the potential suitors include Saturday Night Live's Chris Kattan, former NFL running back and Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball champ Rashad Jennings, and The Office actor David Koechner.

Some of the stars who were previously announced as participating in Celebrity Dating Game include former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, "Black Widow" artist Iggy Azalea, actor and singer Taye Diggs, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Modern Family alum Nolan Gould, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Carson Kressley, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, model Carmen Electra, Black-ish actor Marcus Scribner, and Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett.

"What makes The Celebrity Dating Game so unique is every show takes on the personality of the celebrity, they are all different! And whether it be a comedian, athlete, or a heartthrob (or all three. I am looking at you Kattan) Every episode has a completely different flavor. You never know what you are going to get! Or who they will choose," executive producer Charles Wachter told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

The concept of Celebrity Dating Game debuted on the original Dating Game, which aired on ABC 1965, and did feature some celebrities over the years, including Dusty Springfield, Ron Howard, and Sally Field. Some other major names appeared on the show before they became a household name, including Hollywood A-Listers Farrah Fawcett, Burt Reynolds, and Suzanne Somers. There have been several Dating Game reboots over the years, including ones that ran from 1978 to 1980, 1986 to 1989, and 1996 to 1999. The Celebrity Dating Game premieres Monday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.