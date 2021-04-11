ABC Cancels Another Promising Show

✖

ABC canceled another show, just after axing The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. This new cancellation is Don't, the summer game show hosted by Adam Scott. As TV Line reports, Season 1 of Don't will be its last, as the network has not ordered Season 2. The move is somewhat surprising, given Don't's star power and its low-pressure slot as a summer series.

The show saw the Parks and Recreation actor guide teams of four through a series of challenges with gimmicks based around a "Don't" rule, such as "Don't Blink," "Don't Budge" and "Don't Miss a Beat." The contestants will have to follow these tasks while dealing with various impediments. While Scott is a high-profile grab in his own right, the show was also helped by megastar Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool actor was an executive producer on the game show and also provided commentary.

TV Line notes that Don't ranked better when it came to the key demo rating when compared to ABC game show peers To Tell the Truth and d. However, it was the last among those shows when looks at total viewers. (To Tell the Truth has been renewed, but there has been no news about Match Game's return.)

ABC's summer programming docket for 2021 includes: Emergency Call, Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase, To Tell the Truth, The Bachelorette, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, When Nature Calls, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, The Hustler, Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer. As previously noted, ABC also passed on a second season of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. Instead, the network will be exploring a senior-citizen edition of The Bachelor at some point soon.