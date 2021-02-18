Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton to Co-Host Celebrity Reboot of 'The Dating Game'

✖

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton are set to host the reboot of The Dating Game on ABC. The network partnered with Sony Pictures to bring the classic dating show back to life, but this time adding a new spin. The Celebrity Dating Game will give its audience a roster of celebrities looking to find love, but with the show's new spin, the celebrities will remain a mystery as one person is chosen from a hidden panel of three.

The suitors will have a chance to guess who the celebrity is based on a few clues, questions, and parody performances by Bolton, who went viral for his SNL parody of Captain Jack Sparrow. The original show aired between 1965 and 1973 on the same network, and was created by Chuck Borris according to Deadline.

The New Girl actress may have been a contestant herself had she not recently found love with Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott. The two met on Carpool Karaoke in 2019 and have been inseparable since. While the two took some time to go public with their romance, they started posted photos of each other months after dating and fans have been gushing over their relationship ever since. Scott recently celebrated her birthday with a sweet and romantic post, honoring his "favorite person's birthday."

"Today is my favorite person's birthday," Scott wrote alongside a number of photos of his favorite moments of the two. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday [Deschanel], you fill my life with so much joy."

She replied with, "Aw!!!! You're the sweetest and I am the luckiest," adding a number of heart emojis as well. Since the two went public, they haven't stopped speaking kind words about one another in interviews and on social media. Both were previously married, but divorced and found love again. Shortly after the actress announced her split from ex-husband Jacob Pechanek, she started dating Scott, even appearing on the brothers' newest HGTV hit, Celebrity IOU.

"She wasn't shy about the fact that she hated it, but she did it because it was for her friend who really needed it and so, that was pretty special for us to be able to do that together," Scott told PopCulture.com, revealing how she was excited for the restoration part of the process but not the demolition.