’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Brian Accuses Ingrid of Using Him for a Green Card

Things are getting heated on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, whether it be from the explosion of Brian and Ingrid’s existing relationship or the sparks flying in a new one between Vanya and a hot new suitor. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 15, “The Call of the Wild.”

Let’s start with Niles and Matilda, because while we didn’t get a ton of them during this episode, what we did get was pretty intense. Niles is still having money problems after getting fired from his job, but it was parental problems that were the big issue this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When he called his parents to let them know he was getting married, they weren’t exactly supportive. I get it, having your child travel overseas to marry someone you’ve never met isn’t ideal, but both Niles and Matilda were pretty heartbroken at their reaction, and Matilda is worried about being isolated if she moved to the U.S. with her husband-to-be.

Weddings are on Magda’s mind too as she and Joe head to her hometown. These two finally seem to be in a good place, but Joe had to pop Magda’s bubble about them getting married right away, and it really upset her to learn he wasn’t on the same accelerated timeline she was looking for. Looks like Joe is sleeping on the couch for now.

tlc

Brian is also in the dog house this week, both with Ingrid and 90 Day fans. He wants to meet up with Ingrid after she asked for space upon learning that he has been married four times and hadn’t told her. For some reason, this guy doesn’t see where his constant lies and omissions factor into her feeling weird about their relationship, so Brian tells Ingrid he feels like she’s just using him for trips, hotel stays, and an eventual green card.

Ingrid is DEEPLY offended by this accusation and storms off, telling him not to disrespect her in that way. I do agree she’s not into him, but I feel like it’s more of an “I’m going to finish filming the show” thing than a scammer thing.

Speaking of finishing out the show, Božo may be nowhere to be seen, but Vanja is determined to end this season with a man either way. Enter Josko, a guy she met on a dating app in Croatia who she’s very into. These two do have chemistry on their little kayaking first date, they’re all over one another.

But Vanya is a little worried for the future when she finds out Josko is a foster father to a 1-year-old. I know she’s worried about doing long-distance with someone who has a young kid, but I think she should just embrace this as a fun vacation fling!

At least Veah and Sunny…and Rory are having fun in this episode. Sunny and Rory make up after their pool hall fight on this safari – Sunny apologizes for his jealousy issues and Rory books a flight home. But Rory heading home isn’t going to be the end of Sunny and Veah’s issues. Turns out Sunny hasn’t introduced Veah to his dad because he’s worried about their religious differences, and Veah is a little stubborn when it comes to things like covering up her tattoos to meet Sunny’s family and gain their approval.

And I definitely don’t approve of Faith giving Loren another chance after the drag bar incident. He tells her he wasn’t flirting with a drag queen outside the bar, just gently letting down a young woman who thought he was cute, but the whole story still stinks to me. Faith said she could get over the incident, but privately she’s not sure if she can trust him moving forward. I hope she’s also just trying to finish the season and get a check because this guy is bad news!

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.