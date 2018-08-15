Shannon Elizabeth Gets Candid About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Eviction: ‘They All Turned on Me’

Shannon Elizabeth is lashing out at her former Celebrity Big Brother roommates after her elimination.

The actress confessed she already misses the Big Brother house and got candid about being kicked off third during the Celebrity edition’s first season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t want to be here,” Shannon said to Entertainment Tonight, alluding to the fact that she was hoping she would still be in the house, playing the game.

“They just — they all turned on me. They all stabbed me in the back, and they saw me as a threat. Unfortunately, some of them actually don’t know the game, and I think I could have been a really good ally. The offer I made to them was gold and they still didn’t take it, so… good luck to them!”

The American Pie star said the fast-moving pace of the game “definitely impacted” her strategy.

“Normally in a real season, I would have thrown the first bunch of competitions — I never would have come out swinging,” she said. “But because it was going so fast… my boyfriend and I talked long about strategy and he’s like, ‘You need to go for it because maybe it will give you a chance, in the beginning, to create those alliances if you’re the first head of household, because it’s a short season.’ So, I tried! It just didn’t… that [gift bag] twist messed me up, too, for sure.”

A longtime fan of the Big Brother franchise, Elizabeth said that although she came into the game with some insight, there were still some surprises “in terms of how hard it is from the inside to figure out what’s going on.”

“As far as the teams and the strategy and what’s happening behind your back and how hard it is to change a conversation when someone walks in,” she explained. “Like, we always talked about, ‘Okay, have another conversation ready so when somebody enters the room, you just switch to it.’ But that was really hard and I didn’t do very good with it and nobody did good with it, so you get very paranoid every time you walk in any room. Or I would talk to somebody as a friend, just, like, not even talking game, and somebody would see it and think, ‘Oh, they’re talking game, they must be aligned.’ So, it’s like, ‘Ah! You cant talk to anybody in here.’ How are you supposed to be friends with anybody? So, that was really difficult.”

Entertainment Tonight also revealed to Elizabeth that reality star Brandi Glanville was the only contestant to vote to eliminate musician Mark McGrath over Elizabeth during Friday’s episode.

“Oh really?” Shannon reacted, seemingly surprised by the vote. “Okay, interesting. Well, I guess she was… I figured they’re just lobbying for the jury vote at this point. Somebody must have said something because they weren’t thinking about it much, until now.”

After her eviction, Elizabeth has her pick for who she thinks could win it all this season.

“Metta World Peace,” she exclaimed. “Metta’s an awesome guy. He was my friend in the house. He stayed out of all the backstabbing and controversy and he’s just a really good man, you know? He’s a really good person.”

Elizabeth will return to Celebrity Big Brother on finale night Feb. 25, along with other eliminated contestants Chuck Liddell and Keisha Knight Pulliam, to vote for who will win the grand prize of $250,000.

She revealed what she’ll be looking at while watching the series at home to make her decision on who to vote for.

“Some of it will be gameplay, strategy, see if somebody’s really calling the shots and making moves,” she revealed. “Some of it might be emotional. It really depends who the final two are, you know? I don’t know yet. Because I’ve seen people vote for various reasons, and I wanna watch everything before I decide what I’m gonna do.”