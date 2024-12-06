‘The Voice’ Announces Star-Studded List of Performances for Season 26 Finale

Next week’s The Voice finale is going to be filled with plenty of star power. As America prepares to crown the winner for Season 26, there will be much to look forward to before that decision is final. The live telecast of the season finale premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature more than just the top 5 finalists competing for the title of The Voice.

Former coaches Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson, as well as Myles Smith, Riley Green & Ella Langley, Tears For Fears, Season 24 winner Huntley, and Season 25 winner Asher HaVon will be taking the stage. Additionally, coach Snoop Dogg and Mega Mentor Sting will premiere their new collaboration “Another Part of Me” while as well as fellow coach Michael Bublé and Playoff Advisor Carley Pearce will perform their new holiday classic, “Maybe This Christmas,” which actually happened after Pearce advised Bublé’s team this season.

THE VOICE — “The Battles Part 4” Episode 2610 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

As if that wasn’t enough, all four coaches, Bublé, Snoop, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani, will perform special duets with their finalists. It all leads up to the results later in the evening when the winner is finally announced. Still vying for the chance to win The Voice Season 26 are Danny Joseph from Team Reba, Jeremy Beloate from Team Snoop, Sofronio Vasquez and Shye from Team Bublé, and Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen.

Before the big night, the Top 5 will perform for the final time on Monday, Dec. 9 in the hopes of bringing in votes that will get them to the top of the top. Huntley will also perform along with Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce, while Martha Stewart will be making a special appearance as well. Before Carson Daly reads off the final results the following night, the remaining star-studded lineup will take the stage and probably ease the stress from the finalists and everyone watching.

It will be another nerve-wracking finale, and people won’t know which way it’s going to go. As with any season, there will be some fans questioning why the winner won, while others will be happy. It’s impossible to make everyone happy but it should be interesting to see just who will take home the title. It all starts on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.