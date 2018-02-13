Omarosa Back on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Asthma Attack

After leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house during a Head of Household competition due to her asthma, Omarosa Manigault is back in the game. The 44-year-old reality TV personality and former White House staffer returned to the house after being hospitalized during Friday’s episode.

My asthma is back under control and I am getting stronger by the day. Happy to be back in the Celebrity Big Brother house with all my crazy and loving house guests!🙏 Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers it means the world to me-❣️Omarosa https://t.co/OB0Srvcfbm — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) February 13, 2018

Celebrity contestants and fans alike wondered if Omarosa, one of the show’s highest-touted stars, would be able to return to the competition — but she took to the house’s social media station to share an encouraging message with her fans.

“My asthma is back under control and I am getting stronger by the day. Happy to be back in the Celebrity Big Brother house with all my crazy and loving house guests!” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers it means the world to me.”

The social media station allows the celebrities to send Tweets to their individual social media teams outside the house, who can then post the Tweets. The station does not give the contestants access to the Internet.

Prior to Omarosa’s temporary hospitalization and absence, she, along with ally Keshia Knight Pulliam, were being targeted by their other cast members who planned on taking one of them out of the competition at the show’s next eviction.

Upon Omarosa’s return, Ross Mathews, who won the Head of Household competition she had to leave, nominated both Omarosa and Pulliam for eviction. Monday night’s episode showed Omarosa, Pulliam and other houseguests fighting in the Veto competition.

While Mathews initially planned to evict actress Shannon Elizabeth in “backdoor” style after the Veto competition, Pulliam asked her houseguests to send her home so that she could care for her 1-year-old daughter.

In her final plea to Mathews, which would typically be used as an argument as to why she should stay in the house, Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, pleaded with her fellow houseguests to evict her because her breast milk was depleting and she needed to be with her baby. Omarosa also asked the other houseguests to do what was best for Pulliam. In a unanimous vote, Pulliam was evicted.

Before the eviction took place, Omarosa gave a civics lesson to the Big Brother houseguests, recounting her time in the White House and discussing the government shutdown, DACA and immigration policies.

When the conversation turned to President Trump, Omarosa said if Vice President Mike Pence took office, “we would be begging for the days of Trump back.”

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” Omarosa said. “So everybody that’s wishing for it, might want to reconsider their lives.”

As the other houseguests agreed with her, Omarosa continued, “We would be begging for the days of Trump back, if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying.”

“He is extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things that are like… I’m like ‘Jesus ain’t saying that,’” she added.

She added one last word: “Scary.”