Here’s How You Can Watch the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere

Big Brother fans excited for the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother have a number of ways they can tune into the hit show’s Wednesday, Feb. 7 premiere.

Fans watching live can simply turn their television to CBS at 8 p.m. ET, but those on the go will also be able to stream the show live on the CBS app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Apple Fire TV.

For those looking to keep an eye on their favorite celebrities when the show isn’t on can also check out CBS All Access throughout the week for a live feed that’s kept going 24/7. All 19 seasons of Big Brother are also available on CBS All Access.

After the season premiere, episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 with no episode on Saturday.

From then on, fans can catch the show on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 24.

The stars about to enter the infamous Big Brother house include controversial Apprentice personality turned White House employee Omarosa Manigault, as well as these big names:

Metta World Peace: Former player for the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers

Mark McGrath: Sugar Ray front man

Shannon Elizabeth: American Pie actress

Brandi Glanville: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member

Keshia Knight Pulliam: The Cosby Show actress

Marissa Jaret Winokur: Star of Broadway’s Hairspray

Ross Mathews: E! correspondent

James Maslow: Big Time Rush singer

Ariadna Gutiérrez: Miss Universe first runner-up

Chuck Liddell: Retired mixed martial artist

This season will be the first U.S. season of the beloved U.K. show, and will include all of the elements familiar to fans of Big Brother, including the 24/7 live feeds as well as the competitions for both Head of Household and Power of Veto as well as live evictions.

While contestants are normally locked together in a house for 99 days, this condensed version of the show has the stars living in the same house for just 2.5 weeks.

It’s what producers called “Big Brother in hyperdrive,” to USA Today, adding “it’s a much faster-paced show.”

“We’re going through two eviction cycles a week, which means more competitions and more evictions per week than we’ve ever done,” executive producer Allison Grodner told the publication.

