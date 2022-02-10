‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest Possibly Leaves the Game Early

Is a Celebrity Big Brother contestant leaving the game early? Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother featured a Head of Household competition and a nomination ceremony, but meanwhile, a far more interesting scenario was playing out on the live feeds. Based on what took place Wednesday evening on the live feeds, it appears as though one of the celebrity contestants has left the game. (Spoilers ahead for Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.)

The live feeds were down for hours on Wednesday, presumably for the Power of Veto competition. When the live feeds did come back, fans quickly noticed that it appeared as though Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan had left the game. Several of the houseguests referenced that Kattan had left and it’s unclear whether he left of his own accord or was pulled from the game by production. At one point, Todrick Hall supposedly told Cynthia Bailey, “I wasn’t as stressed when Chris Kattan was still here.” She replied, “He’s out of the equation.” Later on, Shanna Moakler had a conversation with Bailey and Chris Kirkpatrick, during which she mentioned, “We would have been good if Chris Kattan didn’t leave.”

The news of Kattan’s supposed departure has not been confirmed and CBS has not commented on the speculation. Celebrity Big Brother will next air on Friday, Feb. 11 and it is likely that the show will address Kattan’s status in the game then. Because of the comedian’s speech during Monday’s eviction episode, it’s not entirely surprising to hear that he apparently left the game. During the episode, Kattan, who was on the block against Olympian Mirai Nagasu, asked his fellow houseguests to evict him. He explained that Nagasu wanted to be there and he would be alright with moving on. However, the houseguests did not honor his wish and the athlete was sent home by a unanimous vote.

Following the episode, host Julie Chen Moonves addressed Kattan’s interesting eviction plea during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to her, the SNL alum’s speech was truly a case of “expect the unexpected.” She added, “Honestly, I think he meant every word. And guess what? The voting Houseguests didn’t care! They want to keep Kattan in because of that reason… he’s not a threat. He doesn’t seem to care if he stays or goes. May God bless him either way!”