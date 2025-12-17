CBS’ ‘Survivor’ Finale Will Be Interrupted by Trump Live Address

Those tuning in to the Survivor 49 finale tonight will be a bit disappointed.

CBS shared on Tuesday that Wednesday’s three-hour season finale of Survivor will be interrupted by President Trump’s live address.

Survivor 49’s finale will still premiere at 8 p.m. ET. However, Trump’s live primetime address to the nation begins at 9 p.m. ET. The Eye network assures that the finale will resume where it left off immediately following the address for Eastern and Central Time Zone viewers on CBS and air in its entirety. According to Today, the finale is set to resume at 9:22 p.m. ET and conclude at 11 p.m. ET. Those in the Mountain and Pacific time zones should expect the finale to air as scheduled.

Pictured: Jeff Probst. Photo: CBS

Meanwhile, only five castaways remain in Season 49. Kristina Mills, a 36-year-old MBA career coach from Edmond, Oklahoma; Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, New York; Sage Ahrens-Nichols, a 30-year-old clinical social worker from Olympia, Washington; 31-year-old former reporter Savannah Louie from Atlanta; and Sophie Balerdi, 27, an entrepreneur from Miami. Only one will outlast the others for the $1 million grand prize and become the Sole Survivor, and at this point, it’s still anyone’s game.

Survivor is not the only show getting interrupted tonight due to Trump’s live address. Deadline reports that the two-hour season finale of The Floor will also be interrupted. The episode, set to air at 8 p.m. ET, will resume after Trump’s address. ABC is also expected to pause the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, while NBC will air an NBC News special on the speech before going into Christmas in Nashville and then airing a shortened repeat of NBC’s Year in Review 2025.

After Survivor 49’s split finale tonight, fans will be able to look forward to the much-anticipated milestone 50th season of Survivor on Feb. 25. Before then, though, tune in to the Season 49 finale airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday on CBS. The episode will be paused for President Trump’s live address to the nation, but it will resume immediately after and air in its entirety. It will also be streaming tomorrow on Paramount+, so viewers are able to watch it in full with no interruption that way.