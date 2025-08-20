‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast Revealed

It’s time to outwit, outplay and outlast once more as Survivor returns for Season 49 this fall.

Eighteen new castaways will compete against each other to be named the Sole Survivor when Season 49 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Today, Survivor released the first look at the Season 49 competitors — two of whom will ultimately compete in the long-running reality show’s landmark 50th season in spring 2026. Keep reading to meet the Survivor 49 cast:

Name: Alex Moore

Age: 27

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Political comms director

Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Age: 49

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Musician

Name: Jake Latimer

Age: 36

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta

Occupation: Correctional officer

Name: Jason Treul

Age: 32

Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.

Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Jawan Pitts

Age: 28

Hometown: Salem, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Video editor

Name: Jeremiah Ing

Age: 39

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Global events manager

Name: Kristina Mills

Age: 36

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.

Occupation: MBA career coach

Name: Matt Williams

Age: 52

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Current Residence: St. George, Utah

Occupation: Airport ramp agent

Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Age: 29

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Name: Nate Moore

Age: 47

Hometown: Clovis, Calif.

Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Film producer

Name: Nicole Mazullo

Age: 26

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Financial crime consultant

Name: Rizo Velovic

Age: 25

Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.

Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech sales

Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Age: 30

Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.

Occupation: Clinical social worker

Name: Savannah Louie

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Former reporter

Name: Shannon Fairweather

Age: 28

Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Wellness specialist

Name: Sophi Balerdi

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Sophie Segreti

Age: 31

Hometown: Darnestown, Md.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Strategy associate

Name: Steven Ramm

Age: 35

Hometown: Littleton, Colo.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Survivor Season 49 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.