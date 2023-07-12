'Big Brother' Star Marries Influencer in Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Corey Brooks and Samantha Swanson are married! The Big Brother alum and influencer tied the knot in a stunning Malibu ceremony Saturday, exchanging handwritten vows in front of their family and friends at the Malibu Dream Resort. Both Brooks and Swanson shared their thoughts about their big day on social media alongside photos of the "absolute dream" of a celebration.

"I'm the happiest, and luckiest husband in the whole wide world," Brooks began his wedding post. "Grateful to have a WIFE who brings out the best in me, and so many others, every single day. I will love you (and that juicy booty) till the end of time." He continued in a note to his friends and family, "I love you all and wouldn't be who/where I am without you. Thank you for the memories and supporting my new family."

Brooks joked he "cried like 15 times this weekend" during the "most incredible wedding I could have ever imagined." While there was "so much more to say" later on, Brooks concluded, "I'm on cloud 9 and life couldn't be any better than it is right here, right now."

Swanson, in her post, wrote that she was "speechless" following her wedding. "This weekend was greater than I could have ever imagined! My heart is overflowing with love and happiness," she continued. "To my HUSBAND @coreybrooks You are the love of my life, my best friend, and everything else in between. I am honored to be your WIFE and feel like the luckiest woman in the world!!"

The social media personality and reality star first met on TikTok after Brooks appeared on Swanson's page, the couple told PEOPLE. Swanson's "jaw dropped" because "obviously, he's gorgeous," and the couple would go on to exchange DMs before eventually meeting up for a beach date in May 2020. Two years later to the day, the couple would get engaged.

"Both Corey and I take being husband [and] wife very seriously," Swanson said of the next step in their lives together. "We both are so excited to create a life and family together. We are both looking forward to having kids, so getting married is the commitment not only to each other but our future family together."