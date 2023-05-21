'Big Brother' Fans Freak Out Amid Rumor Season 25 Is Delayed

When is Big Brother coming back for Season 25? As of right now, CBS has not revealed an official release date for the upcoming season. However, one well-known Big Brother fan account has purported that Season 25 could start far later than usual, prompting fans to lament the possible delay on Twitter.

It all started when the Big Brother Gossip account tweeted that Season 25 could start in early August. The account noted that if it does start in August, the season would likely end sometime in November. This would be a far cry from the show's typical late June/early July premiere. Big Brother Gossip suggested that this delay in the start date could have something to do with the Writers' Strike, as the network may want another unscripted series in the mix in the event that the strike continues well into the year.

**UPDATE** I've been told things are being pushed back & extended. We're now looking at early August through November. 8/2 to 11/9 – 99 Days. Perhaps a longer #BB25 season due to the writer's strike? #BB25 #BigBrother https://t.co/tmM1zym8oo — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) May 19, 2023

Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, fans have already taken Big Brother Gossip's report to heart. Clearly, they're not happy about the competition series' potential delay.