'Big Brother' Fans Freak Out Amid Rumor Season 25 Is Delayed
When is Big Brother coming back for Season 25? As of right now, CBS has not revealed an official release date for the upcoming season. However, one well-known Big Brother fan account has purported that Season 25 could start far later than usual, prompting fans to lament the possible delay on Twitter.
It all started when the Big Brother Gossip account tweeted that Season 25 could start in early August. The account noted that if it does start in August, the season would likely end sometime in November. This would be a far cry from the show's typical late June/early July premiere. Big Brother Gossip suggested that this delay in the start date could have something to do with the Writers' Strike, as the network may want another unscripted series in the mix in the event that the strike continues well into the year.
**UPDATE** I've been told things are being pushed back & extended. We're now looking at early August through November. 8/2 to 11/9 – 99 Days. Perhaps a longer #BB25 season due to the writer's strike? #BB25 #BigBrother https://t.co/tmM1zym8oo— Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) May 19, 2023
Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, fans have already taken Big Brother Gossip's report to heart. Clearly, they're not happy about the competition series' potential delay.
That is horrible oh my god … the whole point of big brother is it being in the summer. https://t.co/ZeoOsCFSvQ— Reali.Cocoa (@cocoapuffs223) May 19, 2023
Big Brother is traditionally CBS' main summer reality show. So, many fans aren't here for the idea of it airing well into the fall.
Istg they better change it to July 5th istg https://t.co/tXvk1F0Zhg— Mason (@Strawbssparks) May 19, 2023
CBS hasn't confirmed Big Brother 25's premiere date yet. Still, fans are already calling for it to air when it usually does in July.
Certainly an interesting potential development, to say the least.. 🤔 #BB25 https://t.co/735KcFByC4 pic.twitter.com/ZHxM9XhJmW— ☯️ Joy 🌨 (@LaniJoy_25) May 19, 2023
While some are going wild over the possible delay, others are waiting to hear more. As this fan put it, Big Brother premiering in August would definitely be an "interesting potential development."
A later start date and 99 days!? We really lost 😭 https://t.co/F0C66T6BES— Ty 🏳️🌈 (@villianorgins) May 19, 2023
If this August premiere date is true, viewers will have to wait a bit longer for the season. That's not sitting well with many.
I will be pissed if Big Brother starts in the fall. BIG BROTHER IS A SUMMER SHOW https://t.co/RTpijaAlZ3— Jr. High Teacher (@JrHighTeacher) May 19, 2023
Big Brother airing in the fall just doesn't feel right for some fans. After all, it's always been a summer show.
im obsessed with thus actually https://t.co/Y77toMj65x— J420, Joey Yanks, Bill…. (@farldise) May 19, 2023
The majority of fans seem to be angered over this potential premiere date. But, others are here for it.
they will do anything except just bring back bbott https://t.co/abm7w3GFTQ— christian ✪ (@cwampss) May 19, 2023
The news of Big Brother 25 possibly airing in the fall has some fans reminiscing about the show's popular spinoff, Big Brother: Over the Top. Following Big Brother 18, CBS released an all-online version of the competition series that lasted well into the fall. Diehard fans loved Over the Top and would be interested in seeing another season of it.