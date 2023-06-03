'Big Brother' Alum Joseph Ada Reportedly Dead

Joseph Ada, a former reality TV star of Big Brother Nigeria (now Big Brother Naija), has passed away. Ada was a contestant during the first season of Big Brother Naija in 2006. He died in Delaware on Wednesday, May 24, after a prolonged illness, according to New Telegraph. Reports indicate the reality star died early Wednesday morning from Pancreatitis after being diagnosed with the illness. Following the show, Ada moved to the USA to pursue a career as a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant. He was a contestant on Big Brother along with other participants such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, and Helen, among others. The presenter of the current season, Obi-Uchendu, has publicly expressed his sorrow at the loss of the former Big Brother Naija housemate. The host of the Big Brother Naija reality television show took to the social media platform Twitter to pay tribute to him with a short message.

In Obi-Uchendu's words, "Sad to hear about the passing of Joseph Ada. A fellow housemate in the first season of @BBNaija in 2006 and actual OG of fan bases with JFC. Started a whole new life in the US about 15 years ago only to now have it cut short... Rest in peace Ojoegeh." Another show tragedy occurred late last year when ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, died following a fatal motor accident on Oct. 13, 2022. In light of Fakoya's reputation as a peaceful person, it shocked his fans when he unexpectedly passed away. After being in a coma for two days, the 29-year-old was buried at the Ebony vault in Ikoyi Lagos State following his passing, where he was laid to rest.

Sad to hear about the passing of Joseph Ada. A fellow housemate in the first season of @BBNaija in 2006 and actual OG of fan bases with JFC. Started a whole new life in the US about 15 years ago only to now have it cut short...



Rest in peace Ojoegeh 🕊 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sFrj9EAyp1 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 27, 2023

The first season of the show Big Brother Naija first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. To the excitement of the remaining housemates, two new contestants were introduced to the game on Day 23, adding another twist to the game. For several weeks into the show, Obi-Uchendu, who was widely believed to emerge as the winner of the show, became the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blamed the eviction of Obi-Uchendu on the Joe's (Ada's) Fan Club (JFC). It was not long before Ada himself was evicted from the show. On day 79, Big Brother canceled the nominations scheduled for the day and made the housemates believe they would instead be evicted based on how they performed tasks assigned to them. However, no more evictions were held during the day, and viewers began voting to determine who would win, and Katung Aduwak, a 26-year-old housemate, won the game.