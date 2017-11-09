‘Cash Cab’ Gets Revival Date

New Yorkers looking to make a bit of cash on their next taxi ride are in luck, as Discovery Channel just announced that Cash Cab is making its return on Monday, Dec. 4, Deadline reports.

Host Ben Bailey will return to the driver’s seat of the Emmy-winning in-transit trivia game show where passengers will take on trivia while en route to their destination.

The Cash Cab revival will resemble the original format — with one exciting twist.

As usual, if passengers get stumped, friends can help via phone, text or social media — or they can ask for help the old-fashioned pedestrian way. However, a new spin on the show ensures that unsuspecting passengers will be ambushed by celebrities like Matthew Perry, Brooke Shields, Scott Bakula, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Foley and Curb Your Enthusism‘s Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman. Three wrong questions and both passengers and celebs are out on the street.

David Steinberg joins the revamped series with All3Media’s Lion USA as executive producers. Bailey will also serve as an EP along with John Slaughter and the series original EPs Tony Tackaberry and Allison Corn.

The new season of Cash Cab premieres Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.