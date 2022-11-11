'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Mindlessly Ruins Judges' Scoring Segment, Leaving Fans Deflated

Another new episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on Monday and fans know what that means — host Tyra Banks has come under fire for yet another move. During one point in the episode, when the judges were delivering their scores for Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, Banks committed a faux pas. She walked right in front of the judges, leading viewers to flock to Twitter to discuss the misstep.

As viewers know, after each couple performs, Banks sends them up to the upper level with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro so that they can receive their scores. However, when Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were sharing the scores for Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, there was a little distraction. Fans could see Banks having a chat with Tonioli before walking right in front of the judges' panel as they were announcing the scores.

Of course, this seemed to be an innocent mistake by Banks. But, that didn't stop viewers from sharing their frustrations about her hosting capabilities on the dance competition series.