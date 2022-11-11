'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Mindlessly Ruins Judges' Scoring Segment, Leaving Fans Deflated
Another new episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on Monday and fans know what that means — host Tyra Banks has come under fire for yet another move. During one point in the episode, when the judges were delivering their scores for Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, Banks committed a faux pas. She walked right in front of the judges, leading viewers to flock to Twitter to discuss the misstep.
As viewers know, after each couple performs, Banks sends them up to the upper level with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro so that they can receive their scores. However, when Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were sharing the scores for Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, there was a little distraction. Fans could see Banks having a chat with Tonioli before walking right in front of the judges' panel as they were announcing the scores.
Of course, this seemed to be an innocent mistake by Banks. But, that didn't stop viewers from sharing their frustrations about her hosting capabilities on the dance competition series.
Omg I really try to like Tyra. She just walked in front of the judges when they were giving their scores …..she’s just awkward #DWTS— Andrea detra (@Andreadetra1) November 8, 2022
For fans, the moment was a bit "awkward." It goes to show that DWTS is definitely live.
I don't think I'm a mean person but I've never said shut up to my tv as many times as when I'm watching Tyra on #DWTS Why does she feel she needs to be so extra? She walked in front of the judges while they were revealing their scores. What does she be thinking?— Queen Deb (@phillygurldeb) November 8, 2022
Banks, unfortunately, has her fair share of haters thanks to DWTS. They can't get over what she does on the show.
SCREAMING at the Tyra walking across the judges while they’re giving their scores 😂 She has multiple mess ups every episodes and it has gotten to the point of pure comedy #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PNXgFFwjQe— All About Carrie (NEW) (@allabout_cu) November 8, 2022
At this point, viewers can't help but laugh at these awkward moments. They're pretty funny.
Tyra walking in front of the judges as they’re announcing scores 😂😂😂🤦🏻♀️#dwts— Lauren (@LaurenGal) November 8, 2022
Even though many criticize Banks for her hosting abilities, others are just along for the ride. It's clear they're laughing their way through it.
not tyra walking through the judges shot lmaoooooo she kills me #dwts pic.twitter.com/K1tOenm1rl— geetee (@lookin4gee) November 8, 2022
Banks' faux pas moment brought out the laughs. It was a minor blip, after all.
Tyra just casually walking through the judges scores 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ #DWTS— melissa (@melnacflo) November 8, 2022
Banks did not seem to be aware that she was in the shot when the judges were handing out their scores. Oops!
What the heck #Tyra, nothing like walking directly in front of the judges when they were giving Val and Gabby's scores! C'mon #DWTS-what's it gonna take, to eliminate this woman???!!— Linda DeGraaf (@degraaf_linda) November 8, 2022
Every week, fans tune in to see which celebrity is the next to be eliminated from DWTS. Many fans want that individual to be Banks.