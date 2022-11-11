'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Mindlessly Ruins Judges' Scoring Segment, Leaving Fans Deflated

By Stephanie Downs

Another new episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on Monday and fans know what that means — host Tyra Banks has come under fire for yet another move. During one point in the episode, when the judges were delivering their scores for Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, Banks committed a faux pas. She walked right in front of the judges, leading viewers to flock to Twitter to discuss the misstep. 

As viewers know, after each couple performs, Banks sends them up to the upper level with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro so that they can receive their scores. However, when Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were sharing the scores for Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, there was a little distraction. Fans could see Banks having a chat with Tonioli before walking right in front of the judges' panel as they were announcing the scores. 

Of course, this seemed to be an innocent mistake by Banks. But, that didn't stop viewers from sharing their frustrations about her hosting capabilities on the dance competition series. 

Awkward

For fans, the moment was a bit "awkward." It goes to show that DWTS is definitely live.

Really?

Banks, unfortunately, has her fair share of haters thanks to DWTS. They can't get over what she does on the show.

Just Funny

At this point, viewers can't help but laugh at these awkward moments. They're pretty funny.

You Have To Laugh

Even though many criticize Banks for her hosting abilities, others are just along for the ride. It's clear they're laughing their way through it.

Come On

Banks' faux pas moment brought out the laughs. It was a minor blip, after all.

Casual

Banks did not seem to be aware that she was in the shot when the judges were handing out their scores. Oops!

Yikes

Every week, fans tune in to see which celebrity is the next to be eliminated from DWTS. Many fans want that individual to be Banks.

