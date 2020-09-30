Carole Baskin on the Prowl for More Reality TV Appearances Following 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination

✖

Carole Baskin may have been scratched from Dancing With the Stars Season 29, but she's biting at the bit to return to TV. Shortly after her samba to "The Circle of Life" earned her and pro dancing partner Pasha Pashkov a one-way ticket home during Disney Week, the Tiger King subject revealed that she is now on the prowl for more reality TV appearances.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the Big Cat Rescue CEO revealed that she is "actually shopping a show with Think Factory." Baskin said that the series seeks to expose animal cruelty and "will be going after the animal abusers, bringing them to justice and then hopefully getting the animals into accredited sanctuaries." Currently, the show is not a done deal, though Baskin said she is "really hoping the Think Factory can sell that."

Baskin's love of big cats and her desire to bring attention to animal cruelty was on full display during her short stint on the ABC dancing competition. Before mauling her samba, she made her debut on the series with an entirely cat-themed performance as she donned a tiger print ensemble and danced to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." During Week 2, she and Pashkov a Viennese waltz to Tom Jones' "What's New Pussycat," and just before her performance Monday night, during which she and Pashkov were dressed head-to-toe as lions, Baskin took the opportunity to share a message about the dangers of illegal big cat breeding. Following her elimination, Baskin told Entertainment Tonight that she was grateful her time on the series allowed her to bring attention to an issue so close to her heart.

"I'm thankful that Dancing With the Stars gave me the opportunity [for] getting the message out there about big cats. So I've accomplished everything I came here to do," she told the outlet. "I think this has been an amazing opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and get my message out there."

Baskin had burst into the spotlight back in March when Netflix debuted its hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. That series showcased Joe Exotic and the murder-for-hire plot that landed him a 22-year jail sentence. Baskin featured heavily in the series, often criticizing the roadside zoos featured in the original series.

Dancing With the Stars returns for the fourth week of competition Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.