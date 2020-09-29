'DWTS' Fans Go Crazy After Carole Baskin's Disney Night Elimination

Carole Baskin had survived the first round of eliminations, but couldn't make it another week on Dancing With The Stars. After advancing following the first elimination of the season which saw Charles Oakley and his partner, Emma Slater, pack up his bags as the judges voted to keep Baskin over the former NBA star, the Tiger King star was unable to see another week during Disney Week.

Baskin, who recently shared she was taught when she was young that dancing was a "sin," and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, stuck right in the Big Cat Rescue CEO's wheelhouse with one of Disney's most iconic big cat movies, The Lion King. The duo performed a Samba to "Circle of Life." The judges continued to dish out low scores to the Netflix star as a 5, 4 and even a 3 were issued for a total of 12 points, six points behind the next lowest dance of the evening. Surprisingly, the first dance of the season for Baskin was even lower with an 11, followed by a 16 on the second number.

With Baskin's run on the show coming to an end, fans of the show were quick to express their excitement that one of the lowest-scoring dancers was sent packing. The reaction to Baskin's time on the show mirrors some past contestants who, unlike Baskin, lasted well into the season despite low scores, namely Sean Spicer who advanced to sixth during Season 28. With such a strong response to her casting on the show and surviving the first elimination, here's a look at some of the most notable reactions after it was revealed Baskin would be heading back home to her husband.