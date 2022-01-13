Carmen Electra Stokes ‘Real Housewives’ Speculation on Instagram

Carmen Electra might be interested in returning to reality television. The supermodel joked about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Instagram Wednesday. Although she is now single, Electra was previously married to Dennis Rodman from 1998 to 1999 and Dave Navarro from 2003 to 2007.

Back on Jan. 3, an Instagram user shared a meme suggesting Eelctra join RHOBH as a friend of Garcelle Beauvais. “If this will ever happen, I will faint. [Electra] would actually be AMAZING on [RBOBH],” the fan wrote. Electra herself noticed the post. “Would befunnnn,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Electra later shared a screenshot of the Instagram account @CommentsByBravo’s post with her comment. “Wondering what u all think about this,” Electra captioned the post. Of course, most of her fans approved of the idea, with many posting fire and heart emojis. “I would actually watch it,” one person wrote.

Electra, 49, has plenty of reality TV experience. When she was married to Navarro, the couple starred in ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave for E! Network in 2004. She has served as a guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Britain’s Got Talent and Sing Your Face Off. Her other reality show credits include appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Dance Moms, Hollywood Medium, Worst Cooks in America and Hell’s Kitchen. In July, Electra starred on ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game. She asked the eligible bachelors to describe themselves as roller coasters. She eventually chose real estate agent Mark Harris to go on a date with.

As for Beauvais, she joined the show for Season 10 in 2020, making her the first Black woman on the show. She is close friends with Denise Richards, who left before Season 11. In July 2021, Beauvais said Richards now wanted to come back to RHOBH. Richards left the show after her dramatic Season 10 storyline involved a rumor that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards adamantly denied. Beauvais told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that someone would have to leave is Richards came back, a possible reference to Lisa Rinna, who clashed with Richards.

For now, the line-up for Season 12 includes Beavais, Erika Jaye, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Rinna, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, notes Us Weekly. Kathy Hilton is returning as a friend. The new cast members are Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.