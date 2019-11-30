Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t ‘Really Spoken’ to Khloe Kardashian in Almost 6 Years Amid First Thanksgiving Away From Home

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed some new family drama with Khloé Kardashian in the latest clip from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Jenner is one of the biggest stars on the British game show this year, and her appearance has aired a lot of her family’s dirty secrets. This week, that included the distance between her and Kardashian.

The sensitive moment came while Jenner was camped out with her cast-mates on the celebrity survival show. She talked about how hard it was to be away from the U.S. for Thanksgiving, as non-American do not observe the holiday. While she missed her family time, she lamented that she “hasn’t really spoken” to her youngest stepdaughter, Kardashian, since her transition.

“I should be home,” Jenner said. “Both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner side and the strictly Jenner side, are all having their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners. I think it’s probably the first time I’ve never been there. It’s sad not to be there.”

The other contestants asked Jenner about her transition, and she opened up about how the process has affected her family life. Jenner recalled coming out officially in 2014, and how she broached the subject with different members of her family.

“The first was the kids, I started with Brandon, my [38-year-old] son,” she said. “He said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’”

“I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was p—ed off about something through this whole process,” she went on. “Honestly, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Jenner said that she thought she had been “really close” with Khloe before her transition, having raised her from her preteen years. Jenner married the Kardashian sisters’ mom Kris in 1991 and did not divorce her until 2015.

“I raised her since she was 5 years old,” she said of Khloé. “I really don’t know what her issues are.”

The clip circulated all over social media, especially in Kardashian-Jenner circles, but Khloe did not respond to her stepfather’s soulful monologue. She did, however, make a couple of posts about how thankful she is for friends and family, especially her 1-year-old daughter, True.

“Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!”



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!