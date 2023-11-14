Kim Kardashian Is GQ Man of the Year

Kim Kardashian is the man. The 43-year-old Skims mogul took the cover of GQ's annual Men of the Year issue for 2023, suiting up to follow in the footsteps of other famous ladies, including Jennifer Aniston, Serena Williams and Rihanna, by appearing on the cover of the magazine's yearly edition.

"Hi! I'm the GQ Man of the Year!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos from her cover shoot. On the front page of the magazine, which also honors Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott and Damar Hamlin among others, Kardashian is all business in a suit but brings a bit of whimsy to the photo while snacking on a bag of Cheetos. Elsewhere in the issue, The Kardashians star embraces '90s business style while posing in an office, later posing in a tailored blazer dress.

Kardashian also opened up about her career to GQ, sharing more about her passion for entrepreneurship and what she learned about the business and fashion worlds from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Named GQ's Tycoon of the Year, Kardashian also touched on how her intimates label, Skims, just launched its first menswear line, becoming the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. "I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about," she told the outlet.

Kardashian recalls an early love of fashion sparked by her father, whose designer label-packed closet she used to love spending time in as a child. Before her father passed away in 2003, the SKKN by Kim creator recalled having an impactful conversation with him. "I know you're going to be okay," Robert told her. "It's almost like I can see ahead. I know you're going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them." Kardashian explained to GQ, "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life. But it made me make decisions differently."

Kardashian has taken it upon herself to instill the value of hard work in her kids – daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 – whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. North even runs her own lemonade stand, Kardashian said. "She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner," shared the mother of four. "She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I'll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.' "