✖

The coronavirus pandemic has had an undeniable effect on the entertainment industry. According to a new report from The Sun, the pandemic could affect Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli's ability to be on the hit ABC series and the United Kingdom's dancing competition series Strictly Come Dancing. The publication reported that the judge will likely have to choose between the two shows because of the restrictions on flights between the United States and the United Kingdom amidst the current health crisis.

The Sun reported that Tonioli typically travels between the United States and the United Kingdom in order to film both DWTS and Strictly when the shows are in production. But, due to travel restrictions, there is a possibility that the judge would not be able to appear on the next season of Strictly. Although, the outlet did note that there is a chance that he could appear on the UK series sometime later on in the season if he is not able to join when the show's next season premieres. Tonioli traditionally appears on the judging panel on the competition alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse. A source connected with Strictly told the publication, "Because of flying restrictions, Bruno may miss the start of the series but everyone is hoping he will be able to get here." A BBC spokesperson also said, “The entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed sparkle later this year.”

Given that there is a chance that Tonioli may not appear on Strictly's upcoming season (at least, at the beginning), there are already ideas floating around about who could take his place. The Sun reported that the favorite to stand in for Tonioli on Strictly is singer and Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl. Bookies Coral shared that the odds for Cheryl, who was previously in the girl group Girls Aloud, to join Strictly are now 2-1.

"With doubts over Bruno Tonioli's availability this year, we have slashed the odds on Cheryl being a judge on Strictly in 2020," a spokesperson for Bookies Coral shared. Apparently, those at Strictly have wanted Cheryl to join the program for some time now, and they may just be getting their wish in the future. "Cheryl has been linked with being a contestant on Strictly for a while and they may just get their target this year, but in the judges' chair, rather than the dance floor."