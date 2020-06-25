Tom Bergeron Shares Suggestion for How 'Dancing With the Stars' Should Film Amid Coronavirus

✖

Tom Bergeron has a hilarious idea for how Dancing With the Stars will film its 29th season amid the coronavirus pandemic. With ABC releasing much of its fall lineup, which has DWTS at its regular primetime slot and The Bachelorette moved to Tuesdays to accommodate both shows airing simultaneously, Bergeron shared the big news to his Instagram account.

In the caption of his announcement post Wednesday, the longtime host joked, "I wonder if the spray tan equipment can be refit as body sanitizers?" Bergeron's followers certainly thought he was on the right track, with one person commenting, "I can't wait to see the bedazzled face masks." Another pondered, "Can hardly wait. Curious how they’ll do it with this pandemic going on."

ABC has yet to release any more information about the season, including a premiere date or the modifications made to ensure the safety of the pros and their celebrity contestants. If the network moves in a similar way to the most recent season of American Idol, the performances could be filmed remotely from the judges, who could weigh in from their own homes. As for the celebrities joining the season, The Daily Mail reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a national presence during the coronavirus pandemic, turned down the opportunity. The outlet also reported that Tiger King subject Carole Baskin was subject to consideration as well as CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, and Motley Crue singer Vince Neil.

There is one contestant ABC has confirmed — former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The former ABC leading lady was offered a spot in the season by Chris Harrison during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!, prompting an incredibly emotional response. Bristowe had previously claimed that she was initially offered a DWTS spot after her season, but was blocked by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, who allegedly "said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show."

Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima after being offered a second chance on the show that she had "zero idea" about getting another shot at DWTS. "I just think it goes to show if you really are into it and you are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want — and as long as you are a good person doing those things — even if it takes five years, something good will come from it," she said at the time.