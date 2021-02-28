Brody Jenner Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Josie Canseco After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Amid the drama with ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and the breakup of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Brody Jenner is keeping positive and “getting cozy” with his new girlfriend according to Us Weekly.

Jenner and Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, were spotted out together on Friday and reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off each other. The Hills star was out for his band, AHZ’s latest gig.

The reality star recently split with Carter only a year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. And as Us Weekly points out, the marriage was never made official and they did not obtain a marriage license in the U.S.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Jenner’s representative Scott Newman told Us Weekly in a statement. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

This was quickly followed by Carter’s involvement in the breakup of Cyrus and Hemsworth, with photos capturing her and the pop star making out during a vacation in Italy.

Jenner has moved on from his relationship with Carter as well, even while also joking and trying to spread positive vibes in the wake of the Miley Cyrus drama.

His relationship with Canseco reportedly began on Aug. 11, with some help from his mother Linda Thompson. The pair were reportedly introduced at a party held by The Hills co-stars Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado. Us Weekly notes they had been photographed kissing and that the Playboy alum and reality star also hung out at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood on Aug. 14.

As a source told Us Weekly, Canseco “seem like she was into” Jenner though they weren’t “touchy-feely” despite spending the night together and getting comfortable.

Despite his new relationship, Jenner gave a passionate defense of his ex after many criticized her following the Miley Cyrus news, saying she deserves to move forward “with respect and happiness.”

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” Jenner continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her.”