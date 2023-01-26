Bristol Palin is getting real about the complications surrounding the "botched" breast reduction surgery she had at 19 years old. The former Teen Mom OG star, 32, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to give her followers a look at her compression bra and surgical drains after as she recovers from her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night – yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," Palin captioned the picture. "I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring (sic). The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life."

"Praying this is the last surgery needed – I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," she explained. "Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for. I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse." The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin ended her message by asking for show recommendations and "funny memes cause I'm already going stir crazzzzy."

Palin has been open about her surgeries over the years, showing off her scars from a previous tummy tuck on social media in March 2021. "Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles... and not from insecurities/scars," Palin wrote at the time. Zooming in on her stomach to reveal her scars, Palin noted that it wasn't something she shared until now. Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," the mother of three added. "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."

During a subsequent Instagram chat, Palin shared that her tummy tuck was done in "early 2018" by the "incredible" Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas. "I don't regret it," Palin told her curious followers at the time. "But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."