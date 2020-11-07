'Teen Mom OG' Alum Bristol Palin Shows off Dramatic Transformation With Washboard Abs

✖

Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a one-time Teen Mom OG star, showed off a dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram Thursday. Palin has lost 10 pounds by making healthy lifestyle choices, she told fans. The 30-year-old Palin has three children, Tripp, 11, Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3.

On Thursday, Palin took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie, with her shirt lifted to show off her washboard abs. "Down the 10 lbs that I gained," she wrote in the caption. She reached the goal by "quitting alcohol" and making "tiny tweaks" in her diet, she wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. Palin shared the photo over a year after her quick departure from Teen Mom OG. She now lives in Texas, where she works as a realtor.

While Palin was on Teen Mom OG, she was starting her real estate career. She joined Keller Williams Realty in Austin in July 2018 but was hired by Austin Home Seekers in late January. "Bristol aims to expand her presence in the city and gain more individual recognition for demonstrating incredible sales production at a very fast pace in the Austin market," the agency's statement read. "Her aspirations to become one of Austin's elite real estate agents is already paying dividends."

Palin shares Tripp with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston and Atlee and Sailor with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. Since then, Palin has been linked to Janson Moore and Zach Towers. In December 2019, Palin reportedly dated Moore for a month before a photo of the two disappeared from her Instagram page. She also told a fan at the time she was not dating anyone. In July, Palin was linked to Towers, a contractor. Palin shared a photo with Towers at the time, reports PEOPLE. However, that photo has since been deleting, hinting that they may no longer be dating.

While many Teen Mom OG stars last several years on the show, Palin, who had no previous experience in the series, was gone after just one. She joined the show as a replacement for Farrah Abraham. In April 2019, she announced she was leaving because she was not impressed by the money and did not like how the show portrayed her. "Teen Mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," she wrote at the time. "[Money] doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."