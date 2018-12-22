Bristol Palin Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ Filming ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin might be one-and-done. The daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is reportedly “not happy” about filming the long-running MTV reality series.

“It’s obvious Bristol doesn’t want to do another season,” an insider told Radar Online Friday. “You can tell from her openness on social media, she’s less than happy with the way things got portrayed in her first season on the show.”

According to the source, the 28-year-old was “focused on her kids and new career,” but believes MTV’s editing has been too “aggressive.” The source said Palin believes there is much more to her than just the “drama” viewers see on the show every week and “it’s sad to see that’s all they could make her story out to be.”

Radar’s source said Palin is not happy at all with the on-camera fights with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

She feels that Teem Mom “tried their hardest to ruin her character by making her look like she was the problem with the drama with her divorce, but really it has been the opposite behind closed doors.”

Palin is not “particularly interested” in being part of the show, since it only casts her in a “light that isn’t a real description of who she is,” the source claimed.

In addition, Palin is reportedly “aware” of a recent video Amber Portwood shared on Instagram, in which Portwood said she was no longer filming. “Amber has expressed similar concerns with the show,” the source said.

In an Instagram Live video earlier this week, Portwood said the show has “ruined my name.”

“This show has not shown who I am as a person,” Portwood claimed. “[Producers] don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom; they show all that s—; they show the struggle; they show me crying; they show me postpartum. And it’s like, OK, because that’s what’s going on in my life, so I guess that’s true. …I’m f—ing over it.”

While Palin herself has not been critical of the show publicly, Meyer has. Earlier this month, he said the show was turned into a “trailer trash [Real Housewives] instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are.”

Palin was brought in as one of the replacements for Farrah Abraham in this fall’s Teen Mom OG season. Her story showed her efforts to co-parent her two daughters with Meyer, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1. In the most recent episode, Meyer called her a “compulsive liar” and apologized for the comment on Twitter.

“In regards to the comment on tonight’s [Teen Mom] episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part. Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man that I strive to be,” he wrote.

While the latest season of Teen Mom OG is over, Teen Mom 2‘s new season kicks off on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images