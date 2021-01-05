'Bringing up Bates' Star Josie Bates Is Pregnant 5 Months After Suffering Miscarriage

✖

Josie Bates and husband Kelton Balka are expecting their second child together and could not be more thrilled. Sadly, the two experienced a miscarriage last year following the birth of their daughter Willow Kristy, which naturally brought on a lot of heartache and tears. However, they are so excited to be a family of four now.

"OH BABY," she started her lengthy, exciting post. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again! 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage." In the photos, Bates showed she and Balka kissing in the first photo, while confetti was falling while Balka holds the ultrasound photos. There's also silver balloons hanging on the wall that spell out "Oh Baby."

"It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith in God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn't be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June! Though there are still fears, concerns, and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our little one." She ended with, "So far, we are all healthy and Baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer!"

Several fans took to the comment section to congratulate the sweet pair with one writing, "SOOO EXCITED!!!! So, so happy for you guys!! love y'all!!!" while someone else said, "Soooooooo over the top excited!!!!!!! We can hardly wait!!!!" Several others couldn't contain their excitement either, with one of her other followers posting, "YAYYY!!! How wonderful. Congratulations. Will be praying for you & your little one!" while another echoed, "OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!! SOOOOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!!!!"

In September, Bates told her followers that she had suffered a miscarriage, relaying to fans how heartbroken the couple was after being so thrilled to be pregnant again. In a lengthy caption, she said, "Sometimes you have to walk through experiences you never thought you would have to," adding that they were "filled with anticipation." However, after a visit to the doctor, they received the news that no parent wants, but have found a way to stay positive through it all.