Brielle Biermann Embraces Her Inner Britney Spears in Bikini Snake Photo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle Biermann channeled her inner Britney Spears on Instagram recently. On the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's Instagram account, she posted a photo of her eldest daughter carrying a snake across her arms (in true Britney VMA's style). While Zolciak-Biermann noted that she couldn't believe that her daughter wanted to hold the animal, Biermann looked like a total pro as she held the snake up proudly for the camera.

In the snap, Biermann dons one of the swimsuits from her mom's swimwear line Salty K Swimwear, which she launched in 2020. While the 23-year-old rocked the bikini, the attention was mostly on the large snake that she was holding across her shoulders. Zolciak-Biermann captioned the photo with, "My beautiful [Brielle] wearing @saltykswim “SeaShells” in color Lychee with matching headband (comes in a thong or cheeky bottom) don’t know what the hell possessed her to hold a [snake emoji]."

While this particular photo was posted on her mother's Instagram feed, Biermann is no stranger to posting some spectacular snaps on her own page. In fact, the influencer, who boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, garners thousands of likes and comments on all of her own photos. Check out some of Biermann's very best Instagram posts below.