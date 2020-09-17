Brielle Biermann Reacts to Criticism for Sitting on Stepdad's Lap

Brielle Biermann is responding to people questioning her sitting on stepfather Kroy Biermann's lap during a birthday dinner earlier this week. Celebrating the former NFL player's 35th birthday at Bones steakhouse in Atlanta with her mom, Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the 23-year-old paid tribute to the "most amazing father."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know," she captioned a photo from the birthday night, in which she sits on Kroy's lap. "I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday love love you dad!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

Brielle got backlash for her pose with her stepdad in the comments section, with one person asking, "Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?" While people responded to the user that Kroy is "her dad," Brielle chimed in, "Honestly bc i had nowhere else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy."

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in 2011, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta husband confirmed in 2013 that he had officially adopted Kim's daughters, Brielle and Ariana, who was 18 at the time. "I don’t know if I could love anybody else’s children as much as Kroy loves the girls," Kim told E! News at the time. "I just don’t know if I have it in me."

Kim and Kroy later welcomed sons KJ, 9 and Kash, 8, as well as and twins Kaia and Kane, 6. Kim continued to E! News in 2013 that she wasn't looking to build a new family when she first met Kroy, and was cautious bringing other dates around her girls. "I wasn't really looking for a relationship. I had my daughters, and so if I never got married and didn't have any more kids I was kind of OK," she said. "It wasn't like I was out there going, ‘Oh my god, my time clock's ticking, I gotta have children and I gotta do this.' I didn't have that."

"My daughters are very smart…I didn't bring everyone around them," she continued. "I didn't date a whole lot of people. The relationships I had were long-term, but sometimes my daughters would notice that the person I was dating, they were doing things to kind of win my daughters' over to get to the mom—it wasn't genuine. And my girls can see right through that crap. So with Kroy, it was just real…It worked from the very very beginning."