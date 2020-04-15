‘Bride & Prejudice’: Blair and Chris Confront Her Disapproving Mother About Their Engagement in Exclusive Preview

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love couple Chris and Blair are coming together to confront her mother about her vocal disapproval of their relationship in a last-ditch effort to earn her blessing ahead of their impending wedding. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of the Lifetime reality show’s all-new episode Wednesday (produced by Kinetic Content), the two love birds take a stand with Kelly after she’s been vocally against Chris’ motorcycle, tattoos and Korean heritage.

Telling Kelly he wants to make sure there were “no other concerns” about him, she responds shortly, “You guys are adults. I can’t control your decisions.” After some tense back and forth, Kelly demands her daughter “stop talking” and let her state how she feels, but Blair isn’t having it, telling her mom, “I’ve let you talk all day!”

“This pisses me off because it’s like, here I am again asking you to approve of my relationship that I would have been just as happy to do regardless,” the bride-to-be continues. “But I’m asking for your approval, because I respect you as my mother. Chris and I have not done this without thought and consideration for everyone. We really genuinely feel that we’re ready.”

“I cannot dictate to you what you’re going to do with your life. If you ask me, if I give you my blessing, I accept your decision. That’s all I can do. What is it you want from me?” Kelly snaps back, with Chris stepping in and calmly responding, “I think we’re just trying to make sure that you’re not settling. This is your daughter.”

Telling the couple they’ve been “beating a dead horse at this point” about their relationship, Kelly promises to “behave” and refrain from “any altercations” with Chris moving forward. But Blair isn’t quite sure her relationship is in for smooth sailing at this point, saying to the camera, “I’ve put a lot into this, including my relationship on the line. I just want honesty, and I just want people to be happy. I mean, it’s as simple as that.”

Kelly leaves her daughter on a shaky note: “I can’t tell you how to live your life. I can’t tell him how to live his life. I just want you guys to be absolutely sure that you’re going down the right road. That’s all I’ve said the whole time. Be absolutely sure within yourself between the two of you,” she says, pivoting to camera. “I mean, I’m a mother, so I’m not going to say that I’m not going to always question certain things. In the perfect scheme of life, of course, I would wish that she would wait longer and things were perfect, but that’s not life.”

Will Blair and Chris be able to move forward in their relationship despite Kelly's feelings about their marriage?