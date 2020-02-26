'Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love' Relationship Expert Pastor Cal Meets the Conflicted Couples in Series Premiere Exclusive Clip

Can love keep these couples together? Or will the outside world tear them apart? In Lifetime's new reality show, Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love, couples will struggle with disapproving families and the difficult issues of race, religion and age as they prepare to walk down the aisle — or not. Ahead of Wednesday's series premiere (produced by Kinetic Content), PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of relationship expert Pastor Cal Roberson's first meeting with the three couples struggling to stay together despite the influence of their families.

"I've been counseling and coaching couples 22 or so years, so, I've seen a lot of couples who've made great successes and are doing awesome things in their relationships," he tells the six lovebirds right off the bat. "And I've also seen a lot of couples and families crash and burn."

Roberson explains that while he is a pastor, he counsels couples of all faiths, making him uniquely qualified to deal with at least one major problem being faced by a couple on the couch.

"Over the years, I've spoken with probably thousands of couples and I've shown them how to get from difficult situations to situations where they can actually have a thriving relationship," he explains to the camera of what lies ahead for the six people looking to him for guidance.

"None of our couples have set a wedding date, even though two of them are engaged," he continues. "So in this intense process, we're going to have them all set a wedding date four weeks from now, which will help them focus in a concerted way on making the most important decision of their lives."

Will the tight deadline help bring what really matters into focus? Or will it only make clearer the divide in their relationship?

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime