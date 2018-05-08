Briana DeJesus Tells All on Her Secret ‘Teen Mom 2’ Proposal Drama



In the end, Briana DeJesus‘ romance with Javi Marroquin resulted in nothing more than social media drama and fodder for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion, but it almost ended in marriage.

In an extended trailer for the new season of Teen Mom 2 that aired after the Monday premiere, Marroquin revealed he bought a ring for his girlfriend of only a few months.

“Briana really loves me and I see that,” he said, holding up a diamond ring.

His sister responded: “Javi, you’re moving way too quick.”

When a friend asked if DeJesus would say yes to his proposal, she smiled, saying, “I don’t know!”

Tuesday, the mother-of-two revealed that Marroquin never ended up popping the question in an interview with Radar.

She said if “things were a little different,” she would have said yes, adding, “[The ring] was pretty.”

The couple first announced they were dating after the October 2017 reunion show, and after going hot and heavy for a few months, announced their split in January 2018.

Marroquin blamed the break up on distance — DeJesus wouldn’t move to Delaware, where he lives. She blamed the end of their relationship on Marroquin getting upset over her recent plastic surgery procedures being posted on Snapchat by Dr. Miami.

During Monday’s season premiere, fans got to see how things started between the two, and how things got so bad between DeJesus and Marroquin’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry so quickly.

While the two denied dating, DeJesus told castmate Leah Messer that she and Marroquin were going on vacation to Florida together, staying along with their children in the same hotel room. When asked if Lowry was aware the two were so close, DeJesus said she didn’t think it was her place to tell the Teen Mom 2 personality, but Messer eventually spilled the beans to her longtime friend, saying she was just adhering to “girl code.”

Lowry, shocked at the news, confided in her ex Jo Rivera about her emotions.

“It’s one of those things where I feel like Bri was trying to be messy?” she told him. “Like, why would you feel comfortable enough to tell my friend [about the vacation] when you know we’ve been friends damn near 10 years?”

She continued: “Just based on what I saw on TV about her story and then all of this, it’s just so messy. And Javi and I worked so hard to get to where we we’re co-parenting, so for this to all be hitting the fan and being messy because of their decisions is like, whatever.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Mack