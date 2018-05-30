Briana DeJesus Reacts to Ex Javi Marroquin’s Baby News

No, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus doesn’t hold any ill will against her ex Javi Marroquin, who announced on Wednesday, May 30, that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 24, told Us Weekly. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

DeJesus was the last person to be involved with Marroquin, dating him from October until January, before he recently reconciled with Comeau following their September breakup.

The former couple was going hot and heavy during their brief relationship, even talking about getting married, before splitting over what appeared to be a combination of issues, one of which was Marroquin’s desire to grow his family.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News in January. “Our future just doesn’t line up. … I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin, 25, shared the baby news by posting a photo on Facebook Wednesday morning of himself holding Comeau’s pregnant stomach. “Blessings on top of blessings,” he captioned the post. The mom-to-be added on her page, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

This will be Comeau’s first child and Marroquin’s second. He already shares son Lincoln, 4, with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. In addition to Lincoln, the 26-year-old is the mother of sons Isaac, 8, and Lux, 9 months, with exes Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, respectively.

Lowry also congratulated Marroquin on his baby news, telling Us Weekly Wednesday, “I wish him the best.”

The mother-of-three is also thinking of adding another child to her family, she revealed last week.

“I want one more,” she said on her podcast Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on Thursday, May 24. Lowry also added that she has “already started looking at [sperm] banks.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV