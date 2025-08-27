Bravo Star Will Be Released Early From Prison Very Soon

Karen Huger will be out from behind bars sooner than expected.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 62, is set to be released from prison on Sept. 2 — more than six months after being sentenced to a year behind bars as a result of a March 19, 2024, DUI arrest, The Jasmine Brand reported Tuesday.

The Bravo star was arrested after a single-vehicle crash into a sign just three miles from her house. Bodycam footage later released showed Huger, who was visibly intoxicated at the scene, stumbling and slurring her words while talking to police officers.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Huger would go on to be charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

She was also charged with failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Following the crash, Huger released a lengthy statement to TMZ, saying that she had been discussing “some very emotionally sensitive topics” with a friend at dinner before driving home.

“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree,” she said at the time. “I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Karen Huger attends The Hollywood Critics Association's Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards at Taglyan Complex on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

She continued, “I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

In December, Huger was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, and in February, the reality personality was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge at the time stated that Huger was “filled to the gills with alcohol” at the time of the arrest, which was her fourth similar arrest in 17 years.

Once Huger is released from prison, she will not be permitted to drive a vehicle for a year. She will also be subject to probation for five years.