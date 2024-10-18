‘RHOP’ Star Slams Police Over ‘Illegal’ DUI Arrest

Karen Huger refuses to be labeled as someone with a serious drinking problem. The self proclaimed Grand Dame of The Real Housewives of Potomac was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier this year. The case remains ongoing but the police report gave insight into how serious the incident was. Huger got into a crash and responding officers smelled alcohol on breath. During a search of her vehicle, alcohol bottles were discovered and she was given multiple citations. Season 9 of the Bravo series is currently airing and is chronicling the fallout from the DUI. Huger refuses to speak about it on camera due to ongoing litigation, but she insists she made a mistake and is not in need of treatment. This is not her first DUI.

The Jasmine Brand reports the reality star’s lawyers recently submitted a motion claiming the officers in her DUI case of are guilty of conducting an “illegal search and seizure.” Huger says she was not initially made aware she was being detained and never read her Miranda Rights. During the crash, Huger allegedly crossed a median and hit multiple street signs. Some of her charges include driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person.

Huger’s lawyers also claim the officers were “aggressive.” She wants the bodycam footage in the case to not be made public. According to PEOPLE, Huger wants the case dismissed overall. She has a court date in December.

After the DUI was made public, Huger released a statement via TMZ. in a statement to TMZ. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she said referencing the loss of both of her parents. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”