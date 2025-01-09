‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Will Not Film Season 9 Reunion Amid Legal Woes

Karen Huger didn’t attend the Season 9 taping of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Jan. 9. Multiple media outlets reported her absence. She was noticeably absent from the seating chart circulating in the blogs. Huger, who’s been on the show since its inaugural season in 2015, typically gets first chair next to Andy Cohen, across from her on-again-off-again frenemy, Gizelle Bryant. But this year, fans will miss the self proclaimed Grand Dame of the franchise, despite highly anticipating her answering questions regarding her DUI. Huger’s rep released a statement about her absence in the wake of backlash.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” a statement from Huger’s rep read, per PEOPLE. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

Huger was found guilty on charges of DUI and DWI from her March 2024 arrest. She faces two years in prison.

Pleading not guilty on all charges, bodycam footage of a clearly inebriated Huger surfaced after her verdict. In the footage, she slurs her speech and yells obscenities at first responders.

Her husband Ray tries to mediate to no avail. In Huger’s interrogation with police, she tells police she’s rich and they’ll regret her arrest. She also makes reference to race several times. Huger hasn’t publicly addressed the ordeal since her verdict aside from her lawyer revealing she may appeal.

Huger’s drinking has been the subject of conversation throughout her time on the show. Co-stars have made reference to her calling them drunk off camera in the middle of the day, and the middle of the night. She’s also had a moment caught on camera where she was tipsy off fireball shots and revealed details of her marital trouble.