‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Sentenced to Time in Prison After DUI

Karen Huger will spend a year behind bars after the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 61, was officially sentenced in her drunk driving case on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Huger was officially sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, and five years of probation, according to The Washington Post. The Bravo star has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision and 90 days to ask the judge for reconsideration.

As she was taken into custody, Huger could be told telling husband Ray, “You will be alright” and that “God’s got you,” according to PEOPLE.

Huge was arrested in March 2024 after a single-vehicle crash into a street sign near her home, and body cam footage released of the encounter showed a visibly intoxicated Huger slurring her words and stumbling while speaking with police. She was later charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, and recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Huger also faced lesser charges of failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

In December, Huger was found guilty by a jury on all charges except for reckless driving. Huger, who had previously been involved in three alcohol-related traffic cases between 2006 and 2011, checked into a private recovery program in Florida in January, pushing back her sentencing for her stay and allowing her to replace her legal team.

While Huger was unable to attend the RHOP Season 9 reunion due to her recovery program stay, she did film separate segments for the show, one of which was taken the day of her sentencing. “No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear,” she said, adding that her “heart dropped” upon hearing the verdict.

She continued, “This is very frightening but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident,” saying that her first priority during this time was her family. “I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt,” she said.