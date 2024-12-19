‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Found Guilty of DUI, Faces Up to Two Years in Prison

Karen Huger didn’t get the Christmas present she was hoping for. The self-proclaimed Grand Dame of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been found guilty of DUI after a two day trial in Maryland. She was found guilty of five out of six related charges, as she was initally charged with eight overall, FOX 5 reports. A jury didn’t come to the decision lightly as they were reportedly deadlocked and deliberated for more than five hours before a verdict was made final. Huger wrecked her 2017 Maserati in March 2024, later blaming the ordeal of grieving her late mother who passed away five years ago and being anxious of the forthcoming Mother’s Day holiday. Huger pleaded not guilty on all eight charges.

Prosecutors originally sought for the reality star to serve 60 days in jail. Her lawyers opted for a jury trial and hoped for no jail time. Huger’s lawyers also previously attempted to have the case thrown out, alleging an illegal search and seizure, but a judge shot that down. She faces up to two years in prison. Her fate will be decided at a hearing on Jan. 29, 2025.

Per the People’s Law Library of Maryland, DUI sentences can vary depending on the number of prior offenses. This marked Huger’s second DUI. Penalties can range anywhere from a $500 fine and two months in jail up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail, probation, or house arrest. A decision for Huger has yet to be determined.

As Season 9 unfolds every Sunday on Bravo, Huger has been under fire from her co-stars about the legal matter. She opted not to speak about the case on camera as litigation was ongoing in real-time.

Over a two-day trial, witnesses, including police officers and EMTs who testified that Huger was slurring and could barely walk straight. Body camera footage also showed an arresting officer telling Huger she was “hammered,” to which the reality star cursed at him, telling him she hated him. She also reportedly cursed at the EMTs and refused medical treatment and a breathalyzer or field test.