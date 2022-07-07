'Married to Medicine': Anila Sajja Details Her 'Really Scary' Home Invasion Robbery (Exclusive)

Anila Sajja is looking back on that terrifying day in December when her family's dream house was robbed. The Married to Medicine star opened up to PopCulture.com about the "horrible" experience and shared the latest on the case ahead of the Bravo show's Season 9 premiere Sunday, July 10.

Sajja, who shares 7-year-old daughter Aryana and 5-year-old son Avir with her husband and plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja, recalled the "really scary" moment she and her family realized something was not right after coming home from a day of errands. "I initially was just thinking, 'Maybe my son left the door open or something,'" she told PopCulture. "But then as I looked, we started seeing cabinet doors open – everything just pretty much ransacked."

(Photo: Bravo/Quantrell Colbert)

Sajja and her husband called 911 immediately, and dispatchers warned the family to get out of the house before police officers and a detective responded to the scene. "It was just so scary. I've never gone through anything like this before," Sajja shared. "It was scary for my kids. Them seeing me cry, they started crying. It was just a horrible night. It was hard. It was very hard getting through."

After the break-in, Sajja had to leave the house for "about two weeks" while she recovered enough to return. "You have to just move on and move forward," the Bravo star told PopCulture of rebuilding her life at the same house that was ransacked. "This is supposed to be our dream home."

The family also invested in "50 million cameras everywhere" and a "good alarm system," which helped Sajja feel safe again in her own home. The break-in is still under investigation by a private investigator, Sajja noted: "There's little things that they are slowly finding. So hopefully we'll come to some kind of conclusion."

When it comes to leaning on her Married to Medicine co-stars Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush Harris, Quad Webb and Audra Frimpong, Sajja said "most of them were very supportive" as she healed. "They were calling me every day – the good friends in the group that I have -literally every single day calling me seeing how I was doing," she shared. "So I got great support from my close friends in the group." Married to Medicine returns for a brand new season on Sunday, July 10 at 9:15 p.m. ET on Bravo.