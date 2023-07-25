'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great-Niece Drowns in Her Pool

Married to Medicine's Quad Webb is mourning the death of her 3-year-old great-niece, Aryanna Rice, after the little girl drowned in the pool of the Bravo star's Atlanta home. On July 7, emergency responders were called to the house in Marietta, Georgia, after the daughter of Tamica Webb, Quad's niece, was found unresponsive in the pool.

Officers who arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m. were told that Aryanna, who was visiting Quad's home for a month-long vacation, had drowned in the swimming pool where she had been playing under supervision for about two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a police report obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta. Two men on the scene told police they had gotten out of the pool to order pizza and hung out inside for a while before returning downstairs, where they saw what they first thought was a doll in the pool. Upon realizing Aryanna was in the pool, they pulled her out and called 911.

The Bravo star's rep told PEOPLE in a statement that this is the second loss of "two beloved family members" Quad had happen in one week, both on "separate occasions." The rep continued, "This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued. In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media." The statement concluded, "We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."

Quad had previously shared a loving birthday tribute to Aryanna on the little girl's third birthday back in April. "Wow, I can't believe my baby is 3 years old today!" she wrote alongside photos of the child. "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you. Ari you're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!! Happy birthday chocolate drop."