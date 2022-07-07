'Married to Medicine': Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Reveals How She Reconciled With Husband Dr. Scott (Exclusive)

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe have found their way back together. The Married to Medicine star opened up to PopCulture.com about how she and her husband were able to come back from the brink of divorce and repair their marriage ahead of the Bravo show's Season 9 premiere Sunday, July 10.

The Married to Medicine couple grappled with rumors of Scott's infidelity throughout last season, and Quad Webb revealed during the reunion that aired in June 2021 that Contessa had even filed for separation. The real issue was a lack of connection, Contessa told PopCulture. "In my opinion, even though ... the world was kind of thinking it was about another woman or about a life coach, for me, we were just disconnected," she said. "We were in a place where we had to figure out what we wanted to do. Do we want to proceed together? Because we've been married 16 years and together 20."

Last year was the "pinnacle" of many unresolved issues that built up to a boiling point, the MD noted, "But this year we made a conscious decision to kind of really get to know each other, who we are today, and to start reconnecting." Starting therapy was a game-changer for the two, as was rededicating themselves to their marriage.

"I think you have to kind of make a decision, right? We had been both straddling the fence and we used the D-word over and over again," Contessa shared. "If things got hot in the pot, we would start saying, 'You know what? This isn't working out, let's just move on.' It just would, I think, make both of us not committed to the process because what was the end game, right? I mean, nobody's really trying to work to stay. We're already talking about an exit plan."

Deciding to take divorce out of the equation and work on themselves was a major turning point for the Metcalfes. "We took [divorce] off the table and said, 'You know what? We're going to work on us. If this is still an issue and we want to go our separate ways next year. We're always going to be a family, we have children, but there's no pressure,'" the Bravo star explained. "Once that happened, I think it just made us committed and authentic and say, 'This is what I need. This is what I've been missing. This is what I feel.'"

Thinking about their three kids – daughters Lauren and Laila and son Landon – also inspired the couple to look deeper into resolving their conflict as a message to their kids. "It wasn't the best idea just to break and run without saying I had given it 100%. That's what happened," she shared with PopCulture. "When we started doing that, I was like, 'I like this dude. He's fun!'" Married to Medicine returns for a brand new season on Sunday, July 10 at 9:15 p.m. ET on Bravo.