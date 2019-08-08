Denise Richards Reveals Her Dad’s Reaction to Charlie Sheen Bringing a Prostitute to Thanksgiving

Denise Richards comes by her chill attitude honestly! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave some hilarious extra details on her story in which ex-husband Charlie Sheen brought a sex worker to the family’s Thanksgiving celebration, opening up on the Daddy Issues podcast about her father’s role in the awkward moment.

On Wednesday’s episode of the podcast hosted by Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter, and Nicky Paris, Richards recalled the moment when Sheen pulled up to the holiday celebration with a prostitute in his car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t care … I’m not romantically-involved,” Richards said. “He just told me, ‘Hey, I want you to know so and so is here, but don’t worry, she’s going to be in the car in the driveway while we eat dinner.’ “

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot have her just sitting in the driveway,’” Richards remembered, adding she invited the woman inside to share dinner with her, her father, Sheen and daughters Lola, 14, Sam, 15, and Eloise, 7.

Richards’ father, Irv Richards, approached his daughter mid-way through the dinner after unsuccessfully trying to make conversation with Sheen’s guest.

“My dad was seated next to her sort of-ish and he came up to me while we were all talking and stuff and he goes, ‘I think there’s something not right with that woman.’ I go, ‘Oh, okay. Why do you say that?’ He goes, ‘Well, I keep trying to talk to her and she just doesn’t say anything and I’m just being friendly, making conversation,’” Richards remembered, to which she replied, “I said, ‘Dad, dad, she’s a hooker, so don’t ask her any questions.”

Irv was shocked, but took the news in stride, Richards explained: “And then he was just like, ‘That Charlie.’ And then he goes, ‘Well, that was nice of you to invite her in for dinner.’ “

Richards first told this story during a May episode of RHOBH, following which Sheen’s publicist told PEOPLE the story “is absolutely true.”

Photo credit: WireImage/Don Arnold