Bobby Bones Exits ‘American Idol,’ and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

Bobby Bones is not returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a popular radio personality and television host, began appearing on the reality singing competition series as a guest mentor for season 16. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, where he remained for two additional seasons. Ahead of the show’s milestone Season 20 premiere, fans noticed that Bones was absent from the promos Many speculated whether he would make a comeback. As it turns out, Bones revealed that his four-year run has come to an end. He made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

“My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones wrote in an Instagram story. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” He also mentioned that he’s working on a new show, but can’t share exact details as of yet. “The network hasn’t even announced the show yet,” he continued. “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show,” hinting the show was being filmed in the tropical paradise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite his absence, the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are returning for season 20. American Idol will premiere on Feb. 22 on ABC at 8 PM EST. Fans of the show have mixed feelings about Bones’ exit.

Left because ‘Idol’ took up too much time?

https://twitter.com/DarrellMHughes/status/1477033449185853446?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user suspects Bones left the show on his own accord. It’s possible that his obligations to the show didn’t leave much room for him to dedicate his time to other projects.

All good things must come to an end

A general consensus after Bones’ exit is that Idol is ongoing. “This American Idol thing has gone on far too long,” one wrote on Deadline’s Facebook report.

Guessing his next move

https://twitter.com/DarrellMHughes/status/1477033449185853446?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bones hinted that he’s working on another show. One Twitter user thinks they have his next gig all figured out.

No added value

“Good!!! He was useless on the show” one wrote on Entertainment Weekly’s Facebook report. He was on American idol?!?!” another chimed in.

Uninformed

https://twitter.com/joboescort/status/1477383551381299207?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sadly many weren’t aware the show was still a thing. Many also don’t know of Bones. Luckily, the show gave him a wider audience for exposure.

Is this good or bad?

“I liked him but honestly, they didn’t show him all that much,” one commented on PEOPLE Magazine’s Facebook post about Bones’ departure. Another was shocked that the show is still on.