Bobby Bones Teases ‘Annoying’ Quality About Wife Caitlin Parker (Exclusive)

Bobby Bones recently married the love of his life, Caitlin Parker, but the American Idol mentor and beloved radio personality didn’t fail to mention the one “annoying” aspect about her: she’s “better” at just about “everything” Bones is known for. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bones gushed over his wife, who he married in July, admitting that she really is “better” at everything he is recognized for in the public eye.

“Here’s the annoying thing about her — that’s a weird way to answer a question ‘How do you know she’s the one?’” he explained. “The annoying thing about her is that she’s better than me at everything that I’m celebrated for. Like, people will go, ‘Oh, Bobby you’re funny,’ or ‘Oh, Bobby you’re smart,’ or ‘Oh, Bobby, you’re whatever,’ but everything that I’m supposedly good at and have a career in, she’s better at it.” The 41-year-old further explained an example when recalling the recent time he performed standup at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, and Parker helped him improve his jokes.

“The other day, I was writing some jokes because I was playing at the Grand Ole Opry, I haven’t been doing a lot of stand up because there’s just nowhere to perform, and so I wrote a couple of jokes and I was reading them to her and she goes, ‘I don’t like that punchline… you should change it to this.’ And I was like, ‘You’re right! It’s funnier that way!’ And so it’s been the greatest,” the Dancing with the Stars alum noted before mentioning the one key element that factored into him knowing she was the one for him.

“I knew she was the one whenever I knew, I felt like she could check me on things, and I understood I was actually getting help, not someone kind of knocking me down” he admitted before he noted how gorgeous Parker is. “She’s also super hot and that didn’t hurt. It was mostly me being able to go ‘wow you are an addition to my life that makes me better than just someone running alongside.’” The two got married on July 17 in the couple’s backyard and enjoyed their special day with close and family and friends.

While Bones has remained a busy man throughout the pandemic and wedding-planning process, he also recently teamed up with Dog Chow in honor of September being Service Dog Awareness Month. To show consumers a behind the scenes look of how their proceeds are benefiting servicemen and women who are in desperate need of service dogs, he executive produced a heartfelt documentary titled Even Heroes Need Heroes that shares the heartfelt stories of veterans who were given a service dog and the life-changing ways their four-legged friend helped them keep going. “Our veterans are coming back and they’re not equipped sometimes with the tools they need to just go day-to-day. Again, they’re not asking for a mansion when they come back, they would just like the medicine to help make them normal again, and to me, a lot of times the medicine is a service dog,” he detailed. “And the reason they’re not just passing them out is because they’re so expensive.” Running $20,000 per dog, it’s not easy for those veterans in need to be provided with one.