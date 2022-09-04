'Big Brother' Winner's Divorce Finalized

It's officially over between Big Brother 2 winner Will Kirby and Erin Brodie. The Blast reported that the couple, who share two young children, has settled the terms of their divorce. Based on the pair's divorce settlement, it seems as though they were able to split their assets without any major issues.

Kirby and Brodie have reportedly agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children, son Cash and daughter Scarlett. In regards to spousal support, they "have specifically agreed that child support shall be set at $0, and that neither party shall pay child support to the other at the present time." The estranged couple has also outlined how they will split their property and various items.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty)

Kirby, who won Season 2 of Big Brother and appeared on Big Brother: All-Stars during Season 7 will keep "jewelry and personal effects," which includes a Rolex watch. Additionally, he will have custody of the family dog, Wriggley, and retain all of the rights to his medical practice, Kirby Dermatology. Brodie will keep "furniture, furnishing, artwork, appliances, and other personal property, presently in her possession" in addition to "any gift, inheritance before the marriage." Kirby and Brodie do have a Los Angeles property and have agreed to co-own the residence until both of their kids graduate high school.

The filing also reads, "William agrees that he has adequate financial resources to meet his cost of 3 living needs, and he does not require spousal support from Erin. Erin agrees that she has adequate financial resources to meet her cost of living 5 needs, and she does not require spousal Support from William." It was originally reported in July 2021 that Kirby filed for divorce. At the time, the couple shared a joint statement to TMZ that read, "While we are exploring what our future will look like, our relationship is stronger than ever, just not in a traditional sense. We remain committed to being the best parents to our two children and supportive of each other as we navigate through this transition."

According to Heavy, Kirby and Brodie met in 2005 when they appeared on Kathy Griffin's talk show. After over a decade of dating, they tied the knot in 2017. While Kirby is well known for appearing on Big Brother, his ex also got her start on reality television. Brodie appeared on two seasons of For Love and Money and walked away with a total of $2 million.