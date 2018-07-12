‘Big Brother’ Veto Competition Leads to Season’s First Backdoor

Big Brother operation backdoor Swaggy C is in full motion, even after Kaitlyn Herman couldn’t keep her mouth shut about the secret plan following Wednesday’s veto competition.

After Scottie Salton and Winston Hines were put up for eviction as pawns by HOH Kaitlyn Herman Sunday, she and behind the scenes leader Tyler Crispen planned to get someone sympathetic to ousting Swaggy to win the power of veto, rescue Scottie, and then send Swaggy home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things started off well when Kaitlyn, Scottie, Winston, Faysal Shafaat, Rachel Swindler and Tyler were chosen for the veto competition.

But Faysal, who is close with Swaggy, was advised by Kaitlyn to throw the competition vaguely (“It’s going to be really bad for your game. Like threatening.”) became suspicious.

The dating app-themed veto competition looked easy enough for some competitors, but Scottie and Winston, who both feared being sent home if the plan went wrong, struggled to “run and remember.”

“This is so much harder than it looks!” Scottie complained.

In the end, Tyler beat out the rest of his competitors with a time of 5:25, keeping the plan in motion but also possibly sacrificing his low-key persona in the house.

“So, I got the veto, I’m stoked. But on the other hand, I’m not that stoked, because so far in the game, I’m kind of running things, but I just don’t want anybody else knowing that,” he confessed to the cameras.

Kaitlyn, for her part, started freaking out about alienating her friends in the FOUTTE alliance.

“This is a really big deal and I’m getting kind of scared,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure she could go through with it yet.

Exasperated, Tyler told the cameras, “Just as we got the stars to align for this plan to backdoor Swaggy, Kaitlyn starts freaking out.”

Kaitlyn continued her spiralling fully until she ended up spilling the plan to Hayleigh Broucher, who is in the same alliance as Swaggy. While Hayleigh kept a smiling face at the news, she revealed to the cameras that she definitely was not OK with the plan, as it would deplete a vote from her alliance. News soon traveled through the house, putting the whole plan of action at risk.

In the end, she did decide to go through with the backdoor plan, earning her shocked and angry faces from the friends she betrayed.

But will the plan backfire on Kaitlyn? We’ll have to keep watching.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming